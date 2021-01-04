https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/congresswoman-opposes-house-rule-change-there-are-two-genders-male-and-female

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) (Screenshot)

Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) desire to deny it, there are only two genders, new Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Monday, announcing that she will vote against Pelosi’s proposed rules change.

As CNSNews.com reported, the proposed rule change, to be voted on Monday, comes under the heading of honoring all gender identities, and reads as follows:

“Changes pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families — including those who are nonbinary.”

As one example, the office of the Omsbudsman would be changed to the gender-neutral office of “Ombuds.”

In response, Rep. Greene tweeted her opposition to the rules change – along with a list of traditional gender pronouns that would be banned:

There are TWO genders: Male and Female. @SpeakerPelosi wants to change the House rules to remove any mention of: fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and in-laws, aunt or uncle, stepparents and siblings-in-law I OPPOSE!

On Sunday, her first day in office, Rep. Greene mocked the gender-neutral rule proposal in a tweet saying that she voted for “A man, a father, and a son” – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) – for House speaker:

Just proudly voted to REMOVE @SpeakerPelosi from the Speaker’s chair. A man, a father, and a son, @GOPLeader, should have the gavel!

(Screenshot)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

