David Howson, aged 88 years and suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, is facing eviction from his co-op apartment, while the tenants in his 10-unit building stopped paying their own rent long ago.

Howson owns a small building at 129th St. and 5th Av. in Harlem, and lives about three miles further north, in the neighborhood of Inwood at the northern edge of Manhattan, and the rentals have been his sole source of income, which has now dried up completely.

According to Hot Air, since Albany continued the moratorium on evictions until May of 2021, Howson and his family are unlikely to see even a cent of new income in the foreseeable future.

“We have nothing. We are completely destitute,” mentioned his daughter Jessica Howson, who has been managing the budget for her father since he came down with Alzheimer’s.

One of the tenants now legally protected due to the coronavirus laws is someone who inherited the rent-controlled unit in 2016, and has never paid the $926 monthly rent, despite it being well below market rates.

The tenant’s lawyers (who work pro-bono for a tenants’ advocacy group that has somehow taken up this case) have actually stated in court that “has a right to remain in the apartment rent-free”.

Over half of all landlords in the US are small businesses or sole proprietorships, meaning one individual. These legal entities often have their rental income as the sole source of income.



