You’ve all by now probably heard of Kamala’s Harris’s eminently cringeworthy and oh-so-obviously-fake “fweedom” story from her childhood.

But check out what some folks discovered:

Martin Luther King did an interview with Playboy in 1965 (I know, I know) and just LOOK at this story he told:

I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother. “What do you want?” the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, “Fee-dom.” She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful!

Screenshot from the interview cuz it’s really long and some of y’all don’t know how control-f works:

WELLLL here’s the story Kamala just told, from this fawning Elle interview:

Senator Kamala Harris started her life’s work young. She laughs from her gut, the way you would with family, as she remembers being wheeled through an Oakland, California, civil rights march in a stroller with no straps with her parents and her uncle. At some point, she fell from the stroller (few safety regulations existed for children’s equipment back then), and the adults, caught up in the rapture of protest, just kept on marching. By the time they noticed little Kamala was gone and doubled back, she was understandably upset. “My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing,” Harris says, “and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.’“

Kamala Harris was born in 1964 so I can assure you she was not the little girl to whom Dr. King was referring.

But in that interview in 1965 MLK told a story of a little girl at a civil rights march walking with her mother, when a policeman asked her,

“What do you want?”

… and the little girl replied, “Fee-dom.”

… and Dr. King said, “She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew.”

AAAAAND according to Kamala Harris, when she was a little girl, she was marching with her mother in civil rights demonstration, aaaannndd her mother asked her,

“Baby, what do you want?”

And, Kamala says,

“I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.'”

Judge for yourself.

