https://hannity.com/media-room/ossoff-in-georgia-yall-theyre-trying-to-take-away-your-voting-rights-right-now/
ABRAMS to GEORGIA VOTERS: ‘We’ve Got to Do It Again, Guys! I Have a Plan!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.16.20
Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addressed supporters in the Peach State this week; saying voters have to send two more Democratic Senators to Washington to “get the change we need, the progress we need!”
“We’ve got to do it again, guys,” said Abrams. “We have an economy that’s in peril. We are in the space where racial reckoning is not going to disappear just when the years change. We’ve got to have a plan.”
“While I’ve got two plans! Jon Ossoff understands what it means to be a small business owner. He has a business with one purpose: to root out corruption,” she added. “When these two candidates get to the US Senate, we get the change that we need! We get the progress that we need!”
.@StaceyAbrams: “We’ve got to do it again, guys.” pic.twitter.com/pFCykxJXtb
— The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020
Watch Abrams’ comments above.
COLLINS on HANNITY: GOP ‘Cannot Let the Democrats Out Work Them’ in Georgia
posted by Hannity Staff – 10 hours ago
Rep. Doug Collins slammed the two Georgia Democratic Senate nominees on ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night; saying neither candidate represents the values of the Peach State.
“We are one week away from two Senate races in Georgia that will determine the direction of the country. Control of the Senate is literally on the ballot,” said guest host Trey Gowdy.
“The state of the race is tight. It’s clear, I know we have to look at voter laws all across the country. Warnock is not consistent with Georgia values, Ossoff is just an unknown candidate with too many ties to China,” said Rep. Doug Collins.
“We may get two radical liberals who are not connected to any of the values from across our state. This is a big time election,” he added. “You cannot let the Democrats out work you. You’ve got to get out and vote.”
Watch Collins’ comments above.