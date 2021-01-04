https://bigleaguepolitics.com/over-400-former-intelligence-officers-are-forming-a-network-to-investigate-election-fraud/

Election irregularities have motivated over 400 people from the intelligence community, judiciary, law enforcement, and military to form a loose network to look into potential acts of voter fraud committed in the 2020 election.

Robert Caron, is one of the main organizers of this network. He previously worked at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Special Situation Group. The latter is a task force President George H.W. Bush established that covers strategic planning, technologies, and foreign and domestic investigations.

Caron was in contact with The Epoch Times and told the outlet that he joined this network in 2014. This was a time when many individuals in the intelligence community were witnessing an uptick in sketchy activity. A large number of intelligence officers were keeping information away from their superiors, while their leaders were preventing information from going public. Caron observed that in 2014 Lt. General Michael Flynn criticized Barack Obama for“not acting properly on intelligence” when he was president.

Trending: Dr. Kelli Ward OWNS Meghan McCain in Twitter Exchange About Arizona Turning Blue

Obama would later fire Flynn that year over management issues. In early August of 2014, Flynn was forced to resign as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Following President Donald Trump’s pardon of Flynn in December, Flynn claimed during an interview with The New York Post that he was framed in the Russia-collusion investigation due to Obama’s fear that Flynn would expose some of his administration’s dirty laundry.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“President Obama was not acting properly on intelligence that he received concerning Benghazi,” Caron stated, alluding to an attack of U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, where four Americans were killed. He claims that this incident motivated a good portion of the intelligence community to organize and join this network to expose administrative corruption.

Following reports of irregularities surfacing in the 2020 election, the investigation network began to grow substantially. Caron claims that the network is made up of former intelligence officers from agencies such as the CIA, FBI, DIA, and the National Security Agency (NSA), just to name a few.

“The fraud was so massive and so blatant, despite what the mainstream media said, that we need to get this information out to the public,” declared Caron. “That’s why more and more people from the intelligence community and law enforcement are coming out, which is unheard of.”

As of late, this network’s main focus is trying to determine if the Chinese Communist Party played a key role in interfering during the 2020 elections. Although that has yet to be determined, China has made it clear since its economic growth took off in the 1980s that it’s willing to engage in tough competition with the U.S.

One thing is clear though, the nationalist movement will need defectors from the ruling class and similar groups to step up and expose the D.C. regime’s corruption. Pressure from the inside still has a major role to play in this fight.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

