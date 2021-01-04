https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/susan-jones/pelosi-we-must-pursue-justice-economic-justice-justice-health-racial

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) watches the vote for House Speaker, which she won, as the 117th Congress convened on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – After winning her fourth term as House Speaker on Sunday — with only 211 votes to Republican Kevin McCarthy’s 209 — Rep. Nancy Pelosi addressed the 117th Congress, urging her fellow Members to “all pray personally, pray that let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with us.”

Pelosi said prayers are “very needed now,” as the new Congress begins “during a time of extraordinary difficulty.” She mentioned the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the pursuit of justice — all kinds of justice, in fact:

With President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, who were elected two months ago from today — the House will continue our work to save lives and livelihoods, to build back better in a way that advances justice in America. Indeed, the pandemic has pulled back the curtain and shown even worsened disparities in our economy and society. We must pursue justice — economic justice, justice in health, racial justice, environmental and climate justice, the list goes on. Every morning in this chamber we take a pledge, “One nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” Liberty and justice for all. Every day the Congress must live up to that pledge. To advance justice, I’m establishing a bipartisan select committee on economic disparity and fairness in growth to combat the disparities of income and wealth that undermine faith in America’s promise for a better future for our children. Working with the Committees of jurisdiction, the select committee, we’ll recommend proposals that power fair economic growth to make our economy work for everyone. In all that we do, let us be for the people — recognizing the beautiful diversity of America so that no one is left out and no one is left behind.

Under new rules proposed by the House Rules Committee last week, the House will create a “Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.”

The select committee would “prioritize our commitment to empowering American economic growth while ensuring that no one is left behind in the 21st Century Economy.”

Pelosi first announced the select committee on Dec. 30, and as CNSNews.com reported at that time, she said it would be modeled after a congressional committee established during the Franklin D. Roosevelt era “to study and combat the concentration of wealth in America and its role in triggering economic collapse.”

Pelosi invoked “the marked imbalance” in recent decades “between the financial fortunes of CEOs and workers.”

Here is the full text of Pelosi’s Dec. 30 statement about the creation of the new committee:

As House Speaker, I am proud to announce the creation of the new, bipartisan Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, which will be an essential force in Congressional Democrats’ action to combat the crisis of income and wealth disparity in America. It is molded after the mission of the Temporary National Economic Committee, founded by President Roosevelt and the Congress after the Great Depression to study and combat the concentration of wealth in America and its role in triggering economic collapse. As President Roosevelt said before founding this Committee, ‘The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself… the liberty of a democracy is not safe if its business system does not provide employment and produce and distribute goods in such a way as to sustain an acceptable standard of living.’ The past several decades have shown with devastating clarity the marked imbalance between the financial fortunes of CEOs and workers. The reverence of those who amass profits by stagnating wages has seriously undermined the lives and livelihoods of many Americans, while slowing economic growth in our country. This year, the disturbing, dangerous trend of economic disparity has also been accelerated by the coronavirus economic crisis. The devaluing of work has had a negative impact on consumer confidence, job creation and economic growth. And the situation of families no longer believing that their children will have a brighter future than they is seriously damaging and demoralizing to our society. That is why we are creating this Select Committee, which will be a resource to the Congress to make policy related to economic fairness, access to education and workforce development. Working with the Committees of Jurisdiction, the Select Committee will study and recommend proposals to make our economy work for everyone, powering American economic growth while ensuring that no one is left out or left behind in the 21st Century Economy.

In her remarks on Sunday, Jan. 3, Pelosi said it’s time for the nation to “heal.”

“Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus, and defeat it we will.” She repeated her call for more money to state and local governments to help “our heroes.”

“We owe them more,” she said.

