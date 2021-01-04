https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/pence-inspires-georgia-personal-christian-testimony/

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday rallied Georgians to get out and vote for Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the runoff elections on Tuesday that will decide the Senate majority.

He promised that on Wednesday allegations of vote fraud will be reviewed during the joint session of Congress.

“We’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections [to the count of the 2020 election results]. We’ll hear the evidence.”

But he put the Tuesday vote in a larger context, reminding Christians that when things don’t go the way they expect, they still go the way God expects.

He recalled Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., infamously telling Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a 2017 appeals court confirmation hearing that the “dogma lives loudly” within her. Feinstein did it again, off camera, during Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.”

“I’ve got a message for the Democrats in Washington and their friends in Hollywood,” Pence said. “That dogma lives loudly in me. That dogma lives loudly in you. And the right to live and work according to the dictates of our faith lives loudly in the Constitution of the United States of America.”

He reminded Christians of the ancient biblical words to which many have clung over generations: “If His people who are called by His name will humble themselves, and pray and turn He’ll do like He’s always done in the long and storied history of this country, He’ll hear from heaven and will heal this land.”

His personal testimony then followed. He recounted hearing not long ago from a church pastor who had led a series of revival meetings in the 1970s. The pastor recalled being disappointed, initially, because it was raining on the final night.

However, the pastor told Pence in a letter: “That’s because I didn’t know that that night a future vice president of the United States would be giving his life to Jesus Christ.”

Pence recalled sitting on a hillside and hearing the words of John 3:16 like it was the first time.

“For God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son that whoever might believe in Him would not perish.”

The pastor told Pence, “Mike, when I heard the decision you’d made that night I realized when things don’t seem like they’re going the way we expected, they’re going the way He expected.”

Pence said that applies to America now.

“Let me say from my heart, I believe on the eve of this Georgia election, if we will hold fast to Him, we will see our way through these challenging times. We will restore our nation … and we will continue to inspire people all across this land.”

