Vice President Mike Pence was in Georgia on Monday campaigning for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, during which supporters made it very clear they expect action to prevent the 2020 election from being stolen.

During his speech, supporters chanted “Stop the steal! Stop the steal!”

Pence addressed their chants. “I know we all have got our doubts about the last election,” he said. “I want to assure you that I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities. I promise you, come this Wednesday, we will have our day in Congress.”

“We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence. But tomorrow is Georgia’s day,” he continued. “So for our faith, for our freedom, we need you to vote, Georgia. Vote to send David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back to the United States Senate.”

Vice President @Mike_Pence: “I promise you, come this Wednesday, we will have our day in Congress.” pic.twitter.com/wfCHyHujBy — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 4, 2021

Pence will preside over a joint session of Congress on Wednesday as the electoral votes are counted.

