(STUDY FINDS) — LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Moving to a new apartment or house can be a stressful process. It can be even more taxing when people have to move due to unaffordable rent prices. While it might be common to lose something during a move, a new study finds people are also losing track of their health during this hectic time. Researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and UCLA say Americans who move because of unaffordable housing are at significantly higher risk of neglecting their health care needs.

The study examined over 146,000 adults in the California Health Interview Survey from 2011 to 2017. Researchers compared respondents who had moved within the last five years to those who had not. The results reveal Americans who move due to rising costs are over 20 percent more likely to delay medical care than those moving for other reasons. This includes not receiving prescription medications or necessary health care treatments.

“While our research did not include data after 2017, the findings have never been more relevant, given the financial strains posed by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic,” says corresponding author Katherine Chen, MD in a media release.

