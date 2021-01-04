https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/peter-navarro-releases-second-volume-election-integrity-report-art-steal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One day ahead of Congress’s meeting to certify the 2020 Electoral College results, White House adviser Peter Navarro has released Volume II of his report on the November election.

Volume I of the report, called “The Immaculate Deception,” was released last month. It detailed six key ways in which Navarro believes the Nov. 3 presidential election functioned irregularly. He called for “a thorough investigation prior to Inauguration Day.”

In part II, which he is calling “The Art of the Steal,” Navarro continues his examination of election irregularities in the six battleground states that decided the 2020 election.

The document will, according to Navarro, provide a “comprehensive, objective assessment of the fairness and integrity of the 2020 election.”

Navarro’s thesis centers on the possibility that there “may very well have been a coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket.”

The report offers an argument and evidence that “the observed patterns of election irregularities are so consistent across the six battleground states they they suggest a coordinated strategy to, if not steal the election outright, strategically game the election process in such a way as to ‘stuff the ballot box’ and unfairly tilt the playing field in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket.”

In a call with media on Tuesday afternoon, meanwhile, Navarro argued that Democrats had utilized “legal means to [achieve] an illegal outcome,” pointing to widespread voting-rule changes leading up to the election that likely increased votes lopsidedly in favor of Joe Biden.

Navarro on the call also slammed journalists and media figures for what he said was a failure to investigate election irregularities more thoroughly in the wake of the 2020 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

