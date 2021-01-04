https://www.theepochtimes.com/peter-navarro-says-inauguration-day-can-be-postponed_3642730.html

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview on Fox News on Saturday that the Jan. 20 date of Inauguration Day could be changed, although it was not clear whether he may have meant the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. Navarro made the remarks on “Justice With Judge Jeanine,” in context of a recent call by 11 Republican senators for Congress to appoint an electoral commission to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election results. Program host Judge Jeanine Pirro asked Navarro about his expectations for the effort, saying, “All this has to happen before January 20. Do you have any hope that this can succeed?” “Vice President Pence, he has the authority to give that 10-day window to do what needs to get done,” Navarro said. “I cannot imagine when he looks at the facts he won’t vote the right way on that.” Pirro responded by …

