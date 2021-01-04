https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-awards-medal-of-freedom-to-rep-devin-nunes

President Donald Trump on Monday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to California GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, citing the congressman’s work uncovering FISA abuses by the FBI targeting Trump’s 2016 campaign.

What are the details?

A statement from the White House announcing the award to Nunes, 47, read:

In 2017, Congressman Nunes launched an investigation into the Obama-Biden administration’s misconduct during the 2016 election – and began to unearth the crime of the century. As a result of his work, he discovered that the infamous Steele Dossier was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. He found that a senior Justice Department attorney was married to one of the architects of the document. He learned that the Obama-Biden administration had issued Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to spy on President Trump’s campaign and illegitimately unmasked several innocent spying victims for political gain.

It concluded, “Congressman Devin Nunes is a public servant of unmatched talent, unassailable integrity, and unwavering resolve. He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history.”

The Washington Examiner reported that Nunes served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from early 2015 to early 2019. In 2018, the California Republican released a memo raising the FISA abuse concerns. The outlet noted that despite criticism from Democrats over the findings, the December 2019 report by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz “largely vindicated the Nunes memo.”

The statement from the White House further declared:

Congressman Nunes pursued the Russia Hoax at great personal risk and never stopped standing up for the truth. He had the fortitude to take on the media, the FBI, the Intelligence Community, the Democrat Party, foreign spies, and the full power of the Deep State. Devin paid a price for his courage. The media smeared him and liberal activists opened a frivolous and unjustified ethics investigation, dragging his name through the mud for eight long months. Two dozen members of his family received threatening phone calls – including his 98 year old grandmother.

Anything else?

According to CBS News, Nunes is not the only Republican congressman who will receive the Medal of Freedom from Trump. Multiple sources told the outlet that Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) is also expected to be graced with the honor in coming days.

CBS pointed out that Jordan “led the team of GOP lawmakers who defended Mr. Trump during the impeachment trial held by the Senate last year, after which he was acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

