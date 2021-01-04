https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-awards-representative-devin-nunes-presidential-medal-freedom-today-white-house/

The New York Post reported this evening:

President Trump awarded Rep. Devin Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

Nunes (R-Calif.) is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and is well known for investigating misconduct in the FBI’s 2016 Russia investigation.

Trump presented the medal to Nunes (R-Calif.) at a closed-door Oval Office ceremony attended by Republican congressmen including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a source told The Post. Nunes’s family and staff also attended.

Another pro-Trump stalwart, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), also is expected to receive the award in coming days, but a date has not been announced.

Nunes was heralded in a White House press release, which the source said was close to Trump’s remarks, for his work reviewing the Russia investigation, which morphed into Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. Mueller found no evidence that Trump conspired or criminally “colluded” with Russia.

“Devin Nunes’ courageous actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president,” the White House release said.

“Devin’s efforts led to the firing, demotion, or resignation of over a dozen FBI and DOJ employees. He also forced the disclosure of documents that proved that a corrupt senior FBI official pursued a vindictive persecution of General Michael Flynn — even after rank and file FBI agents found no evidence of wrongdoing.”