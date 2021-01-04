https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2021/01/04/live-updates-trump-holds-georgia-rally-for-sens-loeffler-perdue-2/

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in Dalton, Georgia, for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

9:19 PM: Trump tells Republicans to not let the radical left “rob” them of their votes. He says voters can’t let Democrats “steal” the U.S. Senate. He says Loeffler and Perdue are running against the two most liberal candidates in history.

9:17 PM: Trump claims he won the election in a “landslide.” He rattles off the usual statistics, like winning the largest share of the non-white vote of any Republican president in 60 years and 18 of 19 traditional bellwether counties.

9:16 PM: Trump says the people of Georgia will be at the mercy of the left-wing socialists and communists and marxists if Republicans lose both of Georgia’s Senate seats tomorrow.

9:15 PM: Trump says radical Democrats are trying to “capture” Georgia’s Senate seats so they can wield unchecked power over every aspect of people’s lives. Trump says if liberal Democrats take over Congress and the White House before checking himself and saying he is going to fight like hell for the White House.

9:12 PM: Trump says tomorrow’s election is one of the most important in the country’s history. Trump asks Republicans to “swarm” the polls and defeat the Democrats. He asks where a quarantining Perdue is…Trump says Loeffler and Perdue fight for him. Trump says Republicans will “never forget” Republicans who don’t fight for him.

9:10 PM: Trump claims “there’s no way” he lost Georgia because it was a “rigged election.” Trump tells the audience Biden was here today and had only 14 people.

9:06 PM: Trump is about to get out of Marine One and get the rally started.

8:58 PM: In a video message, Perdue, who is in quarantine, warns that if Democrats take control of government, they will pack the Supreme Court and allow illegal immigrants to vote. He says Messrs. Warnock and Ossoff will be rubber stamps for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s socialist agenda.

8:50 PM: The rally should be starting shortly.

8:25 PM: Fearing that many pro-Trump Republicans will stay home on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. urged Republicans not to take their ball and go home because they are upset Trump lost Georgia.

8:20 PM: Trump expected to speak at the top of the hour.

President-elect Joe Biden’s competing message at a much smaller rally:

