Over the holidays, Glenn Beck spoke with President Donald Trump over the phone, and the president made it clear that he has no intention of conceding the election (even if he has to leave the White House) because he believes — and always will believe — he won the race.

“He said, ‘The fight is not up,’ ” Glenn said of the president. “I mean, the guy is not done fighting. And he said, ‘I will not concede. Never will I concede.'”

President Trump also said he’s not willing to think about his plan for the next four years. He has the next few weeks to focus on first.

