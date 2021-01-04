https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-03-probe-arizona-citizens-group-turns-thousands-fake-voters.html

(Natural News) As the Jan. 6 date for Congress’ joint session to count electoral ballots approaches, patriots around the country are continuing to work at breakneck speed to expose the massive vote fraud that occurred in key battleground states during this election cycle.

In Arizona, for instance, Liz Harris, the head of Citizens Investigation and We The People AZ Alliance, was given an analysis of 3,900 questionable voters by mathematician Bobby Piton to check whether or not they had valid residences. The list represented five categories of voters including Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and so forth.

Piton, you may recall, testified in late November before a state Senate panel that his analyses discovered scores of phantom voters and other election anomalies that occurred last month as Arizona slipped out of the ‘win’ column for President Trump and Republicans in general, as the second Senate seat in as many elections turned from red to blue.

Harris then assembled several hundred volunteers who began knocking on doors in search of what Piton has labeled “phantom sleeper” voters and others Undefined (“U” voters) — people who are not legally allowed to cast ballots for a host of reasons.

Piton estimated, based on real-world analysis, that there are between 160,000 and 400,000 of these illegal voters just in Arizona alone — way more than enough to have flipped the state to Joe Biden.

Harris’ team managed to visit 1,000 of the addresses given to them by Piton; often, they were harassed and/or threatened by some of the residents they visited.

That said, the teams discovered that of the 1,000 people, 539 ‘voters’ did not live at the addresses stated on their ballots.

In particular, the investigations found these anomalies:

— Dead voters who were verified and, of course, no longer at the addresses on ballots

— Several that actually used the name “Unknown Voter”

— Voters who were registered at commercial addresses, especially Church’s Chicken outlets

— Non-U.S. citizens who said they never voted

— Out-of-state residents who don’t live in the state

— Felons who said they couldn’t vote and others who have been behind bars for years

— Voters who registered as ‘living’ at schools, sports arenas, and car lots

— Dozens who used the Arizona Tabulation Center & Recorders Office as their home address

— Vacant lots at retirement villages and undeveloped locations and properties

— Wilderness areas that are on Bureau of Land Management & State Trust land

— Homes that have been abandoned completely or are otherwise boarded up and uninhabitable

— Names of streets that don’t exist in Arizona records

— Large numbers of voters who share the same phone number (in one instance, one number was registered to 19 voters)

— Voters who only registered with initials like “D.E.” for a first name and last name

— Registrations that switch the first and middle names or use a combo of initials to form multiple registrations

— Voters registered to the same phone number who were not living at the same address

But no…’there was no vote fraud this election!’ (Related: LISTEN: DOD insider caught on tape admitting that illegal ballots were offloaded from plane in Arizona.)

A post at the chat site TheDonald.win summarizes:

The AZ voter address verification project presented their findings last night. They worked in groups of two. Each pair that presented last night checked a list of between 100 and 200 names/addresses. Many addresses didn’t exist, were businesses, schools, or churches. Five college campuses were checked, 60% or more did not even attend the college listed as the address. Many voters that could not be verified were listed at the same address. This means the 30% is not even accurate. More than 30% of addresses that were boots-on-the-ground verified by sworn affidavit were fraudulent! This is one project in one state. All swing states need to be verified!

There wasn’t just a little vote fraud this year. There was a lot of it, and it was all very coordinated, meaning this fraud didn’t just ‘happen,’ it was carefully planned out and executed.

People need to go to jail for this.

See more reporting like this at VoteFraud.news.

Sources include:

TheDonald.win

RSBNetwork.com

WhiteHouse.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

