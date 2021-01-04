https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/project-veritas-warnock-staff-admits-candidates-bias-police-police-officers-not-good-bad-know-video/

O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas released undercover video of Raphael Warnock’s staff admitting the Democrat Senate candidate’s bias against the police.

The Georgia twin senate runoff election takes place Tuesday, January 5th and the stakes could not be higher.

The Democrats are currently trying to steal both Georgia Senate seats in order to install radical leftists and take control of the Senate.

Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is a dangerous Marxist.

“Police officers are not all good, you know what I’m saying? Most of them are bad, WE know that,” Raphael Warnock’s campaign staffer Sasha Williams is heard saying on undercover audio.

Another campaign staffer said Warnock avoids using the phrase ‘defunding the police’ so he doesn’t get attacked, but his goal really is to defund the police.

“He avoids using defunding the police…in reality his whole platform is along the lines of the same people saying defund the police,” another staffer admits to Project Veritas.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @ReverendWarnock Staff Admit Candidate’s Bias Against Police “Police officers are not all good…Most of them are bad, WE know that.” “He avoids using defunding the police…in reality his whole platform is along the lines of the same people saying defund the police” pic.twitter.com/MwC6xhm5JW — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 4, 2021

