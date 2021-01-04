https://www.the-sun.com/news/2076017/candace-owens-racist-dems-exploit-black-lives-matter/

CONSERVATIVE commentator Candace Owens slammed “racist Democrats” for “using Black Lives Matter” to segregate and “destroy” lives.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Owens condemned companies like Netflix and Uber Eats for creating categories specifically for black people.

4

Candace Owens claimed that Democrats ‘reintroduced segregation’ into society Credit: Splash News

4

Owens slammed companies that create ‘black only’ categoriesCredit: Twitter

“Netflix now has a category for ‘black cinema’. Uber Eats now has a category for ‘black restaurants,'” Owens wrote.

“The Left has reintroduced segregation back into American society under the guise of progressivism— they used #BLM propaganda to anger black people to the point of blindness.

“Racist Democrats rebranded segregation as black empowerment, and ignorant fools fell for it.

“Spoiler alert: they aren’t done yet. Keep believing evil white conservatives want to bring harm to you while the actual evil white racist progressives continue to destroy your life,” she continued.

4

The right-wing commentator has long been a critic of Black Lives MatterCredit: Fox

The right-wing author has been highly critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, regularly slamming it as a scam by the Democratic Party to get the support of black voters.

She recently criticized the movement, as well as left-wing Antifa, for focusing on “innocent small business owners,” instead of the government as a second Covid relief package was approved last month.

“Hey ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter— maybe instead of sending your foot soldiers to go after innocent small business owners, you may want to divert some attention to the @smithsonian and @kencen who just robbed ALL Americans of over 1 billion dollars of Covid relief,” Owens tweeted in December.

She was referencing the fact the new relief package includes provisions to create Smithsonian museums dedicated to American women and Latinx history.

4

Owens slammed Black Lives Matter protests that took place throughout 2020Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The Cares Act, which was passed in March, also provided $25million for the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Owens has long pushed the idea that progressive leaders only pretend to care about black people and support movements like BLM.

After Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election in November, Owens alleged that money raised for the movement in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis actually went to Biden’s campaign.

“Where did all the billions that Black Lives Matter raise go?” Owens wrote.

“I STILL believe it went to Joe Biden’s campaign. I believe BLM has been a Democrat scam from its inception.

“They use the faces of dead black men to inspire people emotionally to give to the DNC, every election,” she added.

Black Lives Matter protests and calls for racial justice erupted across the US in 2020 after Floyd’s death in May, which was captured in a horrific video and shared widely online.

In response to his death, and that of many other black Americans at the hands of police, mass protests – which occasionally turned violent – took place in cities throughout the country.

Candace Owens accuses Facebook and Twitter of ‘intervening’ in election by ‘suppressing and censoring Hunter Biden story’

