(Scott Johnson)

Listening in President Trump phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (audio below), I wonder what the Trump game plan is. He alludes to so-called overvotes in Detroit and Pennsylvania, but it is late in the day to pin hope on votes being thrown out and results rejiggered.

Even if the necessary votes could be “found” to change the result in Georgia, what happens next? “[W]e have other states that I believe will be flipping to us very shortly,” Trump asserted. I don’t think so.

Listening to the recording I discovered that our friend Cleta Mitchell has been helping President Trump in pending litigation and participated in the call. Trump didn’t let her speak much, but I found her questions and comments of interest. I think President Trump would have been well advised to listen in and let her do the talking for him. Perhaps he would have done so if he had been advised that the call was being recorded.

I doubt that Trump’s observations about Stacey Abrams will get much traction in the mainstream media, but I assess them to be true: “Look. Stacey, in my opinion, Stacey is as dishonest as they come. She has outplayed you…at everything. She got you to sign a totally unconstitutional agreement, which is a disastrous agreement. You can’t check signatures…That agreement is a disaster for this country. But she got you somehow to sign that thing, and she has outsmarted you at every step.”

Also true: “And Stacey Abrams is laughing about you. She’s going around saying these guys are dumber than a rock. What she’s done to this party is unbelievable…”

Also true: “And they’re going around playing you and laughing at you behind your back, Brad, whether you know it or not, they’re laughing at you. And you’ve taken a state that’s a Republican state, and you’ve made it almost impossible for a Republican to win because of cheating…”

The Raffensperger team obviously leaked the recording of the call to the Washington Post. They apparently didn’t think they owed the President of the United States the courtesy of letting him know they were recording the call. The Post transcript of the call is posted here and otherwise accessible elsewhere online.

