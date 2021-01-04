https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/raeport-white-house-planning-refer-brad-raffensperger-secret-service-investigation-espionage-act/

President Trump held a one-hour long phone call on Saturday with crooked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state election officials on the 2020 election in his state that was wrought with fraud.

It’s not clear if Ruby Freeman or Ralph Jones, Sr. were on the call.

In the one-hour phone call on Saturday, President Trump insisted he won the state and threatened vague legal consequences. Trump attorneys and Georgia attorneys were on the call.

Raffensperger’s team later leaked the call to the far-left Washington Post.

It took 24 hours for the Washington Post to publish a hit piece, using edited audio clips, on the president’s phone call.

Georgia Republican chairman David Shafer later announced that President Trump and his team filed two lawsuits against Secretary of State Raffensperger.

David Shafer: President Donald Trump has filed two lawsuits – federal and state – against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. This was after Raffensperger secretly recorded the “confidential settlement discussion” of that litigation that is still pending. The audio published by the Washington Post is heavily edited and omits the stipulation that all discussions were for the purpose of settling litigation and confidential under federal and state law.

Dirtbag Brad Raffensperger is in serious trouble.

What is with this guy? Why is he so determined to defend the massive fraud in his state?

The audio published by @TheWashingtonPost is heavily edited and omits the stipulation that all discussions were for the purpose of settling litigation and confidential under federal and state law. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) January 3, 2021

Now this…

According to reporter Jack Posobiec the White House is planning to refer Brad Raffensperger to Secret Service for investigation under national security grounds of the Espionage Act.

Via Jack Posobiec:

New: White House planning to refer Brad Raffensperger WaPo leak to Secret Service for investigation under national security grounds of the Espionage Act — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 4, 2021

