Republican attorneys general are preparing to push back against a Biden-Harris administration’s agenda with an initiative called “Save and Defend,” which will encompass legal challenges as well as policy and communications efforts to pressure legislators and inform Americans.

“Save and Defend is going to be a pretty comprehensive initiative that we Republican attorneys general will engage in,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said, according to the Washington Times. “Once we get a chance to roll that out and put some meat on the bones, it is going to be a primary focus for us Republican AGs.”

“During the Trump years, our Democratic colleagues just sued constantly,” Carr said. “We don’t want to file lawsuits just based on headlines. We are going to look at it in terms of quality, not quantity. They never accepted Trump was president and just sued to block everything he did.”

GOP attorneys general won a number of lawsuits waged during the Obama administration, the outlet said, noting that “Republican attorneys general sued the administration 78 times and won 60% of those cases, according to data from Marquette University associate professor Paul Nolette.”

President Trump has not conceded to Biden in the 2020 election and says that the contest was tainted by fraud.

