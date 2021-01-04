https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/01/04/ric-grenell-swoops-in-with-a-dunk-after-ron-johnson-clocks-chuck-todd-during-heated-election-fraud-debate-n304207
About The Author
Related Posts
WaPo Take on Kamala Harris' Marriage Gives Us a Cringey Look Into How Media Intends to Cover Biden/Harris
December 29, 2020
Election Crusader Ann M. Ravel Targets Prov 3:9's Large Donation to Recall Gavin Newsom
January 5, 2021
Marvel Us: Star-Lord Comes Out as Bisexual
December 15, 2020
Year-in-Review: The 2020 List of The 10 Worst Governors in The Nation
December 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy