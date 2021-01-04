https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rubio-warnock-ossoff/2021/01/04/id/1004125

The two Democrat candidates in the Georgia twin Senate runoff elections on Tuesday, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are “wholly unqualified” to be U.S. senators, Sen. Marco Rubio wrote in Fox News opinion article on Monday.

The Florida Republican warned that if Warnock and Ossoff win, then Democrats “will have the power to enact the radical left’s socialist agenda that has become mainstream” in their party.

Rubio reminded voters that in the first two years of President Barack Obama’s first term, “a unified Congress controlled by Democrats rammed through ObamaCare and other liberal pieces of legislation, confirmed radical nominees to critical executive branch positions and promulgated progressive regulations that harmed our economy and our workers.”

He stressed that if the Democrats are victorious, “the Democrats’ impending socialist assault on our nation will make President Obama’s first two years in office look moderate by comparison … [including] the Green New Deal, socialized medicine with care decided by unaccountable bureaucrats in Washington, European-style taxes on American industry and workers [and] radical regulations that will harm small businesses.”

Rubio said that Georgia voters are “quite literally our nation’s last line of defense in protecting this legacy” of President Donald Trump’s successful years.

The Florida senator pointed out that since Trump’s victory in 2016, Republicans have passed “historic tax cuts for workers, families, and small businesses … [as well as] confirmed a new generation of well-qualified nominees to our nation’s judicial system who believe in the rule of law and the Constitution.”

