SCALISE ON HANNITY: Democrats Couldn’t Make Their Case ‘Because There Was No Crime’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.21.20
Sean Hannity slammed the House Democrats’ never-ending impeachment fantasy Monday night; saying it’s now time for the Senate to do their job.
“The House impeached the President. That’s their role. Now the Senate does their job. Are you concerned about them trying to fix what the Democrats screwed up?” asked Hannity.
“They’ve shown it’s very personal. They had their chance to make their case. They brought in witness after witness. We were denied that. Their own star witnesses went under oath,” said Rep. Steve Scalise.
“Now they want more witnesses? It’s not the Senate’s job to mop up the mess in the House. They couldn’t make their case because there was no crime,” he added.
SCALISE ON HANNITY: President Trump is ‘Following Through on His Word’ with Foreign Policy
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.17.19
GOP Rep. Steve Scalilse stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night; praising President Trump for “following through on his word” with America’s foreign policy in the Middle East and global war on terror.
“He’s following through on his words. He’s been a man of actions; taking on ISIS, confronting problems that Obama created. Then you have Nancy Pelosi trying to criticize the President for problems she enabled,” said Rep. Scalise.
Scalise slammed the Democrats’ latest impeachment push earlier this week; accusing them of using “soviet style tactics” to silence Republicans.
“Adam Schiff’s opening statement, he didn’t read the transcript from the whistleblower, he read his own version. A false version. It shows how unserious they are about this process,” said Scalise.
“It also shows that they continue to mislead the American people and hide what the real facts are… Members of Congress should be able to see it… These kind of Soviet style tactics shouldn’t be allowed,” he added.
House Democrats are engaged in “Soviet style” tactics in their effort to attack @realDonaldTrump.
So true, @SteveScalise!pic.twitter.com/lNT54cbchT
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 17, 2019
125 Republican members of the House of Representatives co-sponsored a bill this week that would formally censure Rep. Adam Schiff over his botched “parody” reading of a transcript between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine.
