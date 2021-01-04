https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/04/self-proclaimed-no-bullsht-kind-of-person-aoc-may-actually-be-setting-her-sights-on-chuck-schumers-senate-seat/

If AOC is serious about remaking the country, she’s gonna have to make the first move.

And from the sound of things, she’s fixin’ to get to it ASAP:

Watch out, Chuck Schumer. You’re on notice.

When we think of AOC, the first phrase that comes to mind is definitely “no bullsh*t.” She’s as straight a shooter as they come. When she gets her mind set on something, there’s absolutely no stopping her.

Indeed:

Oh well. That’s OK, we’re sure she’ll take down Chuck Schumer.

At least she’s predictable. With AOC, you know what you’re getting.

No, she’s super-serial.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...