https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/04/self-proclaimed-no-bullsht-kind-of-person-aoc-may-actually-be-setting-her-sights-on-chuck-schumers-senate-seat/

If AOC is serious about remaking the country, she’s gonna have to make the first move.

And from the sound of things, she’s fixin’ to get to it ASAP:

.@AOC does not rule out a primary challenge to @SenSchumer, also won’t say directly he’s done a good job “I’m a no bullshit kind of person. I’m not playing coy or anything like that,” she tells @PunchbowlNews … (1/2) — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 4, 2021

Watch out, Chuck Schumer. You’re on notice.

“I’m still very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do,” @AOC says. (2/2) https://t.co/rHVOm93Rkn — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 4, 2021

When we think of AOC, the first phrase that comes to mind is definitely “no bullsh*t.” She’s as straight a shooter as they come. When she gets her mind set on something, there’s absolutely no stopping her.

lmao she voted for Pelosi after basically saying this same kind of thing about her. https://t.co/iSWykZTw6o — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 4, 2021

All she is is ‘BS’@AOC PROMISED to hold Pelosi to account…and then voted for her. https://t.co/Yc5tGk3MZ4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 4, 2021

Indeed:

Breaking: Nancy Pelosi wins vote for speaker, w/ AOC among final Dems putting her over the top. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 3, 2021

Oh well. That’s OK, we’re sure she’ll take down Chuck Schumer.

She said she wouldn’t take a paycheck during the shutdown, then literally turned and ran away when asked if she did. She opposed the stimulus she voted for. She called for new House leadership, then staged it so her vote elected Pelosi. She’s all bull. https://t.co/iCCABWWF3E — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) January 4, 2021

At least she’s predictable. With AOC, you know what you’re getting.

Wow, someone wants to end her career early if she pulls that move. I guess she’s not serious about being in governemnt — Alan (@JudahTheHammer) January 4, 2021

No, she’s super-serial.

This is just delicious. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 4, 2021

Us watching them squabble pic.twitter.com/wjEObiSjvo — Aatman A. Vakil, Sloth-Farmer-in-Chief (@AatmanVakil) January 4, 2021

