Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., harshly criticized NBC News’ “Meet the Press” anchor Chuck Todd for calling him an arsonist on the show, telling Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Monday that he was “unprofessional.”

“It’s pretty offensive and unprofessional of broadcaster, in this case Chuck Todd, to be accusing me of being an arsonist when the fact of the matter is it’s the news media that carried the Democrats’ water,” Johnson said.

“They’re the ones that listen to the false reports of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, carried the Democrats’ waters for a couple of years. Never heard them apologize and never heard them call that an assault on our democracy, dangerous.”

Todd had berated the Wisconsin senator by telling him “you made an allegation there was widespread fraud and failed to offer specific evidence of that fraud but demanding an investigation on the grounds that there are allegations of widespread fraud. So essentially, you are the arsonist here.”

Johnson had fired back at Todd, saying, “This fire was started when you completely ignored our investigation of Hunter Biden, where Republicans and conservatives don’t trust the mainstream media, and that’s what has destroyed the credibility of the media.”

On Fox, Johnson explained it was vital to conduct a probe, because “Right now, we have this issue in front of us as to whether or not certify electors for certain states that really did not follow the election rules laid down by their state legislators and that’s constitutional issue as well. What we’re saying is let’s delay accepting a particular state’s electors until we actually investigate what the issues are in that particular state.”

