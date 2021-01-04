https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/senator-kelly-loeffler-will-object-certification-2020-election-results/

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) will object to the certification of the 2020 election results on Wednesday during the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College.

Loeffler joins a dozen other Republican Senators and over 140 House Republicans who will object to the fraudulent Biden electors.

“We must restore trust, confidence and integrity in our election system,” Loeffler said.

Fox News reported:

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will object to certifying the results of at least one state during Wednesday’s Electoral College vote count by Congress, Fox News has learned. “Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100% confident in our election systems and its outcomes. But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted—and I share their concerns,” Loeffler said in a statement to Fox News on Monday. “The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed,” Loeffler continued. “That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process.”

Loeffler is fighting for her Senate seat in Georgia’s twin runoff election against Ossoff and Warnock.

According to Fox News, Loeffler is expected to object to the certification of Georgia’s electors and possibly others as well.

