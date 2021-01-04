https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff365b09cd48c07ede84f0e

Denmark will follow the UK in delaying administering second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab beyond the recommended 21-day period, despite safety warnings from the manufacturer against alteri…

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has called out the National Guard for the pro-Trump Stop the Steal rallies scheduled to take place in the nation’s capital Tuesday and Wednesday. D.C.’s acting Chi…

Both Georgia Senate races have broken the record for most expensive Senate contests by ad spending…

In a farewell letter to Congress, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has…

A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the head of the Massachusetts town’s historical commission that he regretted taking it…

