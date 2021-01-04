https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff365b09cd48c07ede84f0e
Denmark will follow the UK in delaying administering second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab beyond the recommended 21-day period, despite safety warnings from the manufacturer against alteri…
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has called out the National Guard for the pro-Trump Stop the Steal rallies scheduled to take place in the nation’s capital Tuesday and Wednesday. D.C.’s acting Chi…
In a farewell letter to Congress, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has…
A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the head of the Massachusetts town’s historical commission that he regretted taking it…