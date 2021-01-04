https://www.theepochtimes.com/specific-threats-targeting-senate-election-in-georgia-on-jan-5-fbi_3642756.html

Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and FBI announced that they are aware of “specific threats” in connection to the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoff elections that could determine what party controls the upper chamber.

“The GBI has been made aware of specific threats regarding Tuesday’s upcoming election. Our agency is working with federal, state, and local partners to investigate them. The goal is to ensure a safe election and that all voters have access to polling locations,” the GBI told WSB-TV and other news outlets in a statement on Monday.

The agency did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office said it is also “aware of the threats,” according to a statement sent to Fox News.

The Epoch Times reached out to the FBI and GBI for comment.

“We take all threats seriously and are communicating with our local, state and federal partners,” an FBI spokesperson added in the statement to Fox. “As always we ask everyone to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a threatening email that was sent to several Cherokee County employees regarding threats to polling locations during the Jan. 5 election.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were notified, and an investigation into the emails began. It was discovered that employees from several Georgia counties received the same email. Currently the source of the emails has not been identified,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “There are 40 polling locations in Cherokee County. Prior to the report of the threatening emails, arrangements had already been made to have” law enforcement officials on standby, officials said.

Voters are slated to cast their ballots on Jan. 5 in the Senate runoff contest between Republican David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is also facing off against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will each campaign in Georgia on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned at a church in Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia, telling a crowd of supporters: “I promise you, come this Wednesday we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence, but tomorrow is Georgia’s day.”

Trump wrote on Twitter that he will address a crowd at a rally on Monday night and will make reference to alleged fraud in Georgia. “You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech,” he said.

