https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/super-spreader-pelosi-democrats-push-continued-lockdowns-break-quarantine-bring-covid-patient-vote-pelosi-speakership/

The COVID pandemic is so horrible that Democrat lawmakers have to shut down businesses, ruined lives, kept kids from school, and forced healthy people to wear masks.

But Democrats like Nancy Pelosi don’t have to follow these rules. They deemed themselves essential.

In September Nancy Pelosi was caught flouting the rules at a local San Francisco hair salon.

Then on Sunday Democrats dragged in Rep. Gwen Moore to vote for Pelosi despite recently testing positive for the coronavirus just 6 days ago.

Pelosi needed her vote for speakership so Democrats broke quarantine.

TRENDING: President Trump Files Two Lawsuits Against Dirty Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger for Leaking Confidential Litigation Call

These people are as corrupt as they are shameless.

John Rich weighed in on this latest atrocity.

If @SpeakerPelosi can call in a COVID POSITIVE congresswoman to the People’s House to vote for her today, then I don’t want to hear ONE MORE WORD of bullshit from Dems about how I must be shackled by the virus. I will NOT submit to liars and hypocrites!https://t.co/xLdWNmGLeE — John Rich (@johnrich) January 3, 2021

And Rep. Lauren Boebert.

According to Speaker Pelosi, healthy Americans must wear masks, close their small businesses, and stay home at all times. But a Democrat who tested positive for COVID-19 can travel to DC, vote on the House floor, and is deemed “essential” just to keep Nancy Pelosi in power. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 4, 2021

These Democrats are shameless.

And the media ignores this as usual.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

