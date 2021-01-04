https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/super-spreader-pelosi-democrats-push-continued-lockdowns-break-quarantine-bring-covid-patient-vote-pelosi-speakership/

The COVID pandemic is so horrible that Democrat lawmakers have to shut down businesses, ruined lives, kept kids from school, and forced healthy people to wear masks.

But Democrats like Nancy Pelosi don’t have to follow these rules. They deemed themselves essential.
In September Nancy Pelosi was caught flouting the rules at a local San Francisco hair salon.

Then on Sunday Democrats dragged in Rep. Gwen Moore to vote for Pelosi despite recently testing positive for the coronavirus just 6 days ago.

Pelosi needed her vote for speakership so Democrats broke quarantine.

These people are as corrupt as they are shameless.

John Rich weighed in on this latest atrocity.

And Rep. Lauren Boebert.

These Democrats are shameless.
And the media ignores this as usual.

