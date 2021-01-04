https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/congress-house-kay-granger-covid-19/2021/01/04/id/1004205

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Monday.

The Granger, 77, a top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, immediately quarantined after learning she tested positive Sunday. The announcement said she had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and was not experiencing symptoms, per the Washington Examiner.

“When she arrived in D.C. for the beginning of the 117th Congress, congresswoman Kay Granger was tested for coronavirus in accordance with the Attending Physician’s guidance for members when traveling from their home state,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“She was later notified that she tested positive and immediately quarantined. Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great! She will remain under the care of her doctor.”

Granger became the third Republican in the House currently infected with COVID-19. Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and David Valadao, R-Calif., missed Sunday’s opening session of the 117th Congress.

A moment of silence was held at the opening of the new Congress for Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., who last week died of COVID-19 complications.

Some Republicans were not happy Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., arrived at the Capitol to be sworn in and vote for Nancy Pelosi to be House speaker after announcing she tested positive for COVID-19 six days earlier. Moore said her doctor had cleared her for travel.

A Plexiglas structure was erected in the House gallery for members who were quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19, but had not tested positive, to vote and be sworn in.

