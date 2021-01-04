https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/revolution-begins-now/

Regardless of the political landscape at nightfall on Jan. 6, America’s second revolution begins now, as the MAGA tribes begin their journey to Washington, D.C., at the request of our own Gen. George Washington, Donald J. Trump. While we faithful MAGA millions still have hope for a last minute turnaround in the Marxists self-driven “tide of history,” the revolution does not depend upon that outcome. WE THE PEOPLE – the real Americans – are “mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it anymore.” Whether we are privileged to physically gather together with our peers on the National Mall or are forced by circumstances to be there only in spirit, we are united in patriotic zeal at a level not seen since the emperor of Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

We’ve suffered our own Pearl Harbor – an attack on our constitution and liberty that has unfolded in slow motion over the past four years, culminating in the Great Cockroach Reveal of the 2020 Election, when the tenacity and resolve of our president to prevent this nation from being stolen by Communist China and its captured elite stooges here at home switched on a spotlight exposing the full extent of their duplicity and corruption. Politically speaking, the sheep have been divided from the goats, the wheat from the tares, and the righteous from the wicked.

Many have lamented the hyper-polarization that has arisen in America ever since Barack Obama’s shockingly rapid acceleration of the Marxist takeover of this nation in 2009 triggered “the rant heard ground the world,” creating the Tea Party movement. Yes, the explosive proliferation of Tea Party groups was then largely absorbed and neutralized by the Republican Party through Establishment trickery, but the patriotic movement itself simply morphed into a more powerful and diverse international anti-globalist awakening. That gave us many victories across the world, including both Brexit in the U.K. and our election of Donald Trump in 2016.

Never let the Marxists turn the English language upside down and backwards, as they so love to do. It is the patriots who are “woke” – and the reality we awakened to is the extent of the Marxist cancer that has all but killed this constitutional republic. And we want real “social justice,” which sees their city-burning ground troops and cancel-culture bullies swiftly brought to criminal and civil justice to the great benefit of society.

In retrospect, the hyper-polarization was necessary and beneficial, proving to Americans just how bad things really are.

So here we are, approximately 100 million patriots, chafing under the rank tyranny of our COVID-19 puppet-masters; aghast at both the enormity of the election fraud and the top-to-bottom complicity of our criminal judicial system in condoning and perpetuating it; infuriated at the audacity of the COVID and election cover-ups by the lying news media and their co-conspirators in social media; smoldering with righteous anger over the “rub-it-in-your-face impunity” of the entire blatantly criminal network still running free – charges simply dropped or never filed – while patriotic whistleblowers exposing their crimes are intimidated and punished.

There is no peaceful resolution of this crisis. There is no short-term “return to normal.” There is only a season of warfare of some kind – perhaps bloody, hopefully not – and then the restructuring of our government and culture through the active purging of the losing side from the seats of power – again, perhaps bloody, hopefully not.

If the Biden Theft of the Presidency is consummated, it is undoubtedly the left’s intentions to see that WE THE PEOPLE be purged, and the long history of similar Marxist takeovers suggests it will be a very bloody campaign.

But I don’t think either President Trump or the MAGA millions are going to surrender the White House. There is going to be a fight, and WE THE PEOPLE are going to win it.

I have maintained that a Biden “win” under the current circumstances would mean in a very real and legal sense that the Marxists had broken the U.S. Constitution by neutralizing or disabling all of its safeguards. Our only legal fallback would be the Declaration of Independence, which fortunately anticipated just such a contingency.

On Dec. 31, 2019, before the chaos of 2020 had begun, in my capacity as a constitutional law attorney (retired) and a Christian pastor of the Black Robed Regiment, and following the unction of the Holy Spirit, I published a Declaration of Restoration precisely drawn from the text and implicit logic of the Declaration of Independence. I believe it is precisely what is needed today, almost exactly a year later.

I then established the Revolutionary Remnant Regiment for promoting and implementing that Declaration. As of Jan. 1, 2021, the RRR is incorporated into Swamp Rangers, my new organization for assisting in the purge of Marxism from America during a second Trump term (or assisting the resistance to an attempted Marxist purge of WE THE PEOPLE).

If you agree with this article, I urge you to endorse the Declaration of Restoration and/or join Swamp Rangers here.

I will close by mentioning another legal weapon for carrying out the restoration of the republic, which could be implemented concurrently with the purge of the Marxists, and that is Article V of the U.S. Constitution, governing a Constitutional Convention. It is too dangerous a weapon to take out of the arsenal while the Marxists hold so many of the seats of power (and could hijack the process for themselves), but in the midst of the Second Revolution, after constitutionalists had been installed in those key seats, an Article 5 “ConCon” would be the perfect vehicle for adding new provisions to the Constitution such as term limits and mandatory voter ID for elections.

More on that after Trump’s second term has begun. Here’s to a successful revolution!

