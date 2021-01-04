https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/socialists-marxists-communists-hope-mike-pence-comes-president-trump-blasts-radical-democrats-video/

President Trump held a Victory Rally for Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler on Monday night ahead of the January 5 runoff election.

THOUSANDS of TRUMP SUPPORTERS turned out to support President Trump and the two Republican senators in Dalton, Georgia.

‘FIGHT FOR TRUMP!’ chants break out in Dalton, Georgia 5 hours before @realDonaldTrump arrives pic.twitter.com/WOREAKplIv — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) January 4, 2021

The man on the stage tonight was not a man who feels defeated.

This was not a president who feels hopeless or consumed with hatred.

This was a president who knows he holds the truth.

President Trump blasted the open Marxism of the left and their media lackeys.

President Trump: The people of Georgia will be at the mercy of the left-wing socialist, Communist, Marxist, and that’s where it’s going. You know we don’t like to use the word “communist.” How about the press? Look at them back there, look at them. (boos)… The fake news media, they go silent anymore. They don’t talk about it. And that is the beginning of communism. That is exactly what happens. Because I think they hate our country and they despise Georgia and your values. And a lot of them despise you as you know. There is nothing the radical Democrats will not do to get power… I hope Mike Pence comes through.

