As most know, this Tuesday’s Georgia run-off elections pit incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. This election is so important that President Trump and President-elect Biden are romping through the Peach State on Monday trying to rally their troops to get out and vote.

Reuters explained what’s on the line for both sides:

If Republicans win one or both of those seats, they will retain a slim majority in the U.S. Senate, enabling them to block much of incoming Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda. If Democrats win both seats, the chamber will be split 50-50, giving the tie-breaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris are due to take office on Jan. 20.

However, over the weekend, the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal did an excellent job of stating what’s really at stake if Democrats win majority of the U.S. Senate, and hence have control of the White House and all of Capitol Hill:

Start with control of committees, which would shift markedly leftward. Republicans would lose their ability to investigate issues like FBI abuse and Hunter Biden’s China dealings. A GOP Senate is likely to approve most of Mr. Biden’s cabinet picks, but Democrats would whisk through even controversial nominees like Neera Tanden at the White House budget office or Xavier Becerra at HHS. There would be no check on judicial nominees. Democratic chairmen would include Bernie Sanders, who would try to gut the Pentagon at the Budget Committee. Sherrod Brown at Banking and Elizabeth Warren on the financial institutions subcommittee would try to change rules to steer lending and capital to their priorities and punish lending to fossil-fuel companies. Ron Wyden, who would run the tax-writing Finance Committee, wants to tax gains in capital assets each year even if they aren’t sold. The Judiciary Committee would go to Dick Durbin, who after having deposed Dianne Feinstein would target conservative nonprofits and think tanks for political attack.

Radical times call for radical measures. Formidable opponents require us to abandon business as usual strategies. Do fighters fight the same way in every competition? No, they examine their opponents, their strengths and weaknesses, and adapt accordingly to win. Are all wars won the same way? No, generals and combat strategists examine every variable of their foes and implement a plan on the battlefields that will bring victory. It is going to be the same way if conservatives, Independents and Republicans are not going to lose the U.S. Senate or lose their political shorts in this next presidential term.

The art of jiujitsu is to use an opponent’s weight and strength to your advantage. Here I am actually demonstrating that martial arts technique way back in 1992 in Germany.

I believe political jiujitsu is what Georgians must use to assure that Democrats don’t win the trifecta of the White House, House and the Senate, and thus have a monopoly on everything they want and desire. In other words, Georgians need to assure the incumbent Republican senators, Perdue and Loeffler, are reelected so that they can leverage the Senate majority against a Washington Democrat stronghold.

Independents, Libertarians, Republicans and other freedom-loving conservatives across our country must again unite as one fighting force and, if you will, one jiujitsu martial arts machine. If we don’t, we will move forward into 2021 and beyond with Washington politics as usual and get swallowed up in the government gridlock and partisan muck and mire.

When it comes to politics, our votes are often desperately needed just to bring equity and a balance of power. We must balance Washington if we expect them to represent all of us – we the people.

With a Georgia record of 3 million early votes this past week, I and myriad other conservatives are concerned that the election is going to be fair, because mail-in ballots tend to sway favor for Democrats.

That is why Newt Gingrich, former U.S. House speaker, rightly complained by asking on Twitter: “Why is Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger working so hard to add drop boxes and take other steps to make it harder for Republicans to win?”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., further explained to Fox Business Network why he’s “very, very concerned” by what Georgia election officials are doing: “Most importantly, they’re mailing out a solicitation – they’re mailing everybody out a solicitation to vote by mail. This is not a state law, this is something created out of whole cloth by the secretary of state. … I’m very, very concerned that if you solicit votes from typically non-voters, that you will affect and change the outcome. So I’m very worried Democrats will control all three branches of government and really truly transform America, but not for the better.”

A critically pivotal U.S. Senate election is not a race to jeopardize truth and fairness, especially when so many Americans are already leery of the mail-in ballot system. More than 40% of voters nationally don’t believe the 2020 election was legitimate, according to a poll of U.S. voters carried out Nov. 21-25 that was sponsored by The Economist and conducted by YouGov.

Fox News further reported, “The citizens of Georgia have an even more fragile view of the nation’s election integrity. According to a Trafalgar Group poll conducted last week, when Georgia voters were asked if the presidential election was compromised enough to have changed the outcome, 53% said ‘yes,’ 38% said ‘no,’ and 9% were unsure.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, couldn’t have stated it better when he said in the Wall Street Journal that if disillusioned GOP voters stay home they will ensure a Democratic win. Cruz added, “The simplest solution for the Georgia runoff is to win the races by a big enough margin that they can’t steal the election. I am confident the president is going to urge voters to come out and vote in the Senate runoff. It’s the right thing to do for Georgia, and it’s the right thing to do for the country.”

Too many independents and conservatives have already thrown in the towel because they see the sway of dirty politics or progressivism swallowing their country. But that is not the mindset of any champion. We never allow defeat to destroy our determination or drive.

As Rickson Gracie, retired mixed martial arts world champion, an 8th degree black and red belt in Brazilian jiujitsu, and a member of the renowned Gracie family, once said, “If size mattered, the elephant would be the king of the jungle.”

Let’s continue to fight and show Washington that we, the people, are the kings of the jungle.

For the sake of Washington’s balance of power and America’s future, I urge you to share this column with everyone you know, and encourage your Georgian friends and family to get out and vote for incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

