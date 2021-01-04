https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/toronto-police-show-off-the-dangerous-firearm-theyve-taken-off-the-streets-and-maybe-out-of-a-museum/

The Twitter account @TPSGunsSeized says it’s the official Toronto Police account for all guns seized and it’s updated weekly. This week proved quite the catch, as the police seemingly traveled back in time and seized a gun before it could be used in the present.

Thank goodness that’s off the streets. Who’d they seize it from?

This reminds us of when former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh crowed about having removed a “rocket launcher” from the city’s streets during a gun buyback.

