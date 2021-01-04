https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/toronto-police-show-off-the-dangerous-firearm-theyve-taken-off-the-streets-and-maybe-out-of-a-museum/

The Twitter account @TPSGunsSeized says it’s the official Toronto Police account for all guns seized and it’s updated weekly. This week proved quite the catch, as the police seemingly traveled back in time and seized a gun before it could be used in the present.

Thank goodness that’s off the streets. Who’d they seize it from?

you kept someone from shooting their eye out with that — Loren (@LorenSethC) January 4, 2021

the serial number on that is 7 — bear4pizza (@cubcurtavius) January 4, 2021

I feel so much safer — personal space respecter (@vailrhodes) January 4, 2021

This is the only woodstock I remember! — tps (@tpstoner1) January 4, 2021

Very glad to have this locked, unloadable weapon off the street. — Grogucat (@OfficialPumpkns) January 4, 2021

Oh thank god. A highwayman took that off me on my last shift of carriage protection to brussex. I was lucky to have survived. — bac (@bac__one) January 4, 2021

Good job lads. Hopefully that will bring an end to the Boxer Rebellion once and for all — The JWB Project (@FowlCurtis) January 4, 2021

That’s worth at least 4 Beaver pelts — ⚽️P. Vasconcelos ⚽️ (@pvasco75) January 4, 2021

I can rest easy knowing my doubloons will be safe — Paul Budel (@paultbudel) January 4, 2021

I wonder how many bottle caps thats worth — Adodo (@the_worst_gamer) January 4, 2021

That thing is practically a museum piece that would probably explode if someone tried to fire it.

Such a marvelous job done by such brave officers of the state🙄 — Ignis, Bringer of LOL’s (@EtIgnis) January 4, 2021

was this seized from a holdout American soldier who never found out the war of 1812 ended? — Duo Two Factor Authentication (@duo_mobile) January 4, 2021

Off the street, huh? Like literally off the street, in a puddle on the side of the road? It’s probably been there for about 150 years. — Ennex, a fox on the internet (@EnnexTheFox) January 4, 2021

Finally, we’re all safe from Captain Hook — 🌸💜💙LeftPersona💙💜🌸 ACAB (@SurlyPersona) January 4, 2021

My grandpa is younger and more dangerous than that gun 😂 — New Year, who dis? (@StormStarborne) January 4, 2021

Thank you for keeping us safe from Jeremiah Johnson. — James “Master of Eagles” Kislingbury (@Kislingtwits) January 4, 2021

The archeology students are going to be mad that somebody messed with their dig. — Ingineer66 (@ingineer66) January 4, 2021

Now if only you can find this man’s rapier as well, Captain Ferrell will be safe to count his money — Jaws 🦈 (@KujoMcOwski) January 4, 2021

The owner once left it in plain view in their car, and someone broke in and left gun oil, steel wool, and a cleaning kit. — 🇺🇸CM1🇺🇸 (@cm1_cm1878) January 4, 2021

And now the trenches have been left defenseless — Sen. Alf Franken (@FrankenAlf) January 4, 2021

does a flag shoot out of it when you pull the trigger — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 4, 2021

This fires little clouds of dust — brutalist outhouse (@BenFerber) January 4, 2021

Wow thank you for getting this tetanus risk off the streets — Sunni Labeouf (@keylockgo) January 4, 2021

Is that Aaron Burr’s signature on the grip? — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) January 4, 2021

Here it is after they cleaned it off a bit… pic.twitter.com/wA39jX7sHw — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) January 4, 2021

Thank you for keeping us safe from Edwardian brigands. — Ian Fortey on a Shelf…watching (@IanFortey) January 4, 2021

Think of all the stagecoaches that won’t be robbed! — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) January 4, 2021

I was hesitating to visit Toronto post COVID, but now that I see this, I am convinced Toronto is safe! 🙄 — MarginalResult (@MarginalResult) January 4, 2021

Did you solve a cold case from the 1800s? — Jason Stealth (@JasonStealth) January 4, 2021

My dearest Harriet, I write to you to-day thankful for my continued good health. A band of brigands set upon me on the road and made off with my personal effects. I endeavored to bring my blunderbuss to bear, but I was too slow; the crafty ruffians made off with it as well. — Dan Abernathy (@DanAbernathy) January 4, 2021

Whew, no telling how many people would have been slaughtered by a bolt-action Mossberg 22 pistol. — Dr Huckleberry DDS, DO, RBFD, EIEIO (@kissnolansass) January 4, 2021

Mossberg 142K .22 bolt action rifle with the funny fold down pistol grip up front? — Stray (@Stray03) January 4, 2021

I believe you are correct. The trigger guard, rear of the bolt and front part of the stock matches. The rest of the gun has been obviously altered and abused. — Glenn “PumpkinFish” Heth (@PumpkinFish4) January 4, 2021

That’s a starter rifle for a child. Mossberg 152, in 22LR. I have one I used to hunt squirrels with for supper when I was 7. The squirrels up there are safe. For now… — John Parsons (@Queenansrevenge) January 4, 2021

This reminds us of when former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh crowed about having removed a “rocket launcher” from the city’s streets during a gun buyback.

Related:

Popular mayor concludes that the NRA thinks ‘rocket launchers’ are good for Baltimore https://t.co/4PQr2l7pCu — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 28, 2018

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

