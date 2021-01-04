https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/traveling-frequently-covid-will-make-happier-study-shows/

(STUDY FINDS) — VANCOUVER, Wash. — It’s no secret that isolation is wearing on everyone’s nerves during the coronavirus pandemic. However, as quarantines end and a COVID-19 vaccine becomes common, the next step will be repairing the mental heath damage the virus has caused. A new study finds the best way to put a smile back on millions of faces is to get out and travel. Researchers say there is a noticeable increase in happiness and well-being among frequent travelers compared to those who don’t take any kind of long-distance vacation.

In a survey of 500 people, study author Chun-Chu “Bamboo” Chen from Washington State University examined the impact of traveling on long-term emotional wellness. The results reveal people who regularly take trips of at least 75 miles from their home are about seven percent happier than respondents who rarely travel.

“While things like work, family life and friends play a bigger role in overall reports of well-being, the accumulation of travel experiences does appear to have a small yet noticeable effect on self-reported life satisfaction,” Chen says in a university release. “It really illustrates the importance of being able to get out of your routine and experience new things.”

