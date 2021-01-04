http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LNUdY2zRMMM/

A lawyer for President Donald Trump has slammed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) for “secretly” recording a telephone call with the president, describing their conversation as a “confidential settlement discussion” regarding the Peach State’s presidential election outcome.

Lawyer Kurt Hilbert made the remarks in the wake of President Trump’s Saturday call with Raffensperger, portions of which were published Sunday by the Washington Post. During the recording, the president said to the Georgia election official, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

In a statement to Fox News, Hilbert said, “We are disappointed that the secretary of state and his staff secretly recorded and released a confidential settlement discussion to settle the two pending lawsuits.”

“While they may think that behavior is appropriate, we do not,” he added. “Consequently, we will not be commenting on settlement discussions.”

On Sunday, President Trump acknowledged that he spoke to Raffensperger over the weekend regarding “voter fraud” in Georgia.

“He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more,” the president wrote on Twitter. “He has no clue!”

In December, Georgia re-certified the state’s results in the presidential election after two recounts in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

