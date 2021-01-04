https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/trump-lawyer-jenna-ellis-suggests-pence-defer-certifying-election-send-requests-state-legislatures-video/

Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis Monday night suggested Vice President Mike Pence could defer certifying the election results for Joe Biden on Wednesday when Congress meets and instead send requests to the state legislatures.

In an interview with Just The News, Jenna Ellis said Pence would simply defer the question to the state legislatures in contested states with dueling electors to clarify which slate of electors the state will approve.

“What Mike Pence could do, and what he should do, in fact, is to direct a question back to the state legislatures when there are two competing slates of delegates from these six states, he can ask that question to the states and say, well, state legislators, you know, I have an oath to the Constitution to uphold the Constitution as written in Article II Section 1.2 which says the state legislatures direct the manner in which electoral delegates are selected. So you tell me which of these two slates was selected in the manner that your state general assembly has designated,” Jenna Ellis said during an appearance on Just the News with David Brody.

“And that’s a fair question. That’s not exercising discretion. That’s not setting up any sort of bad precedent. That’s actually returning the authority to the constitutionally vested entity and just simply directing that question I think would then require a response from these very timid, to put it lightly, state legislators that haven’t been willing to act, and it would in fact then give a very clean outcome to this election,” Ellis added.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Fulton County Georgia Ballot Inspection Hearing Subverted – Georgia Stalling to Prevent Forensic Review of Suspected Fraudulent Absentee Ballots

Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada are all being contested after massive Democrat voter fraud and irregularities.

Trump’s legal team has argued to state legislatures in these contested states that they have plenary power Under Article II, Section 1 Clause 2 of the Constitution to choose which electors are sent to Congress.

The President over the weekend spoke to 300 legislators urging them to decertify the ‘unlawful’ election results for Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

