https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-ratchets-pressure-pence-reject-electors-their-biden-votes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Tuesday ratcheted up the pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 presidential election results that Congress intends to certify the next day in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

“The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” Trump tweeted at 11:06 a.m., almost exactly 24 hours before Congress begins its joint-session to certify the electoral votes.

Pence will preside over the proceedings, but the Constitution does not appear to make clear whether he has the official power to reject the results.

Pence has not clearly, publicly stated his intentions, in the politically fraught situation.

At least 100 House Republicans and 12 GOP senators have said they will on Wednesday reject the results, raising concerns about voter irregularities and election official usurping legislators’ powers in several key states that Trump lost to Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

