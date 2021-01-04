https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/twitter-suspends-tgps-joe-hoft-sharing-factual-report-hunter-bidens-serial-sex-crack-escapades/

Another one bites the dust. Twitter has been doing this for years. If you are conservative you absolutely cannot share any information about Democrats and communists that paint them in a negative light, even if it is true.

Twitter is a great tool. It is great at sharing and seeing news before the news becomes news. It is quick and efficient. But its management sucks.

What a great tool and horrible management.

Over the past few years we have seen numerous conservative voices silenced by Twitter or kicked off of their site for good. Individuals like Alex Jones, Milo, Laura Loomer, Roger Stone, Jacob Engels, and others who were effective President Trump supporters. They were suspended — censored — banished.

Now even President Trump is ridiculed and dismissed on the site as if China and the Middle East were running the site.

On New Years Eve, the TGP’s Joe Hoft wrote a piece about Hunter Biden:

This was too much for Twitter.

Twitter users can tell lies about President Trump and his family all day long, but if you dare to share unflattering information about the corrupt and decrepit Biden family, you will be punished by the gods at Twitter.

This is what happened to The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft.

After tweeting out the above post, Twitter came down hard. They notified Joe that his account was suspended:

Drug and sex addict Hunter Biden leaves his computer with a PC repairman and never stops back to pick it up. The repairman has Hunter sign a document when the laptop was dropped off that if the computer is not picked up in a certain amount of time, the laptop becomes the property of the PC repairman. Hunter never returns.

The laptop and the contents at that time became the property of the PC repairman. The laptop includes damaging information on the Biden family, VP Biden and pictures and videos Hunter took of his escapades with prostitutes and family members. According to Twitter none of this can be shared.

But false and grotesque accusations of President Trump having an incestuous relationship with his daughter are fine even though they are all based on sickening lies:

I’m sorry if this offends…BUT…what does he think when he sees this? How the hell can he have ANYTHING to do with someone who does this to his own daughter? Her brothers, mother, ex-step-mother, and current step-mother know too. They are ALL complicit in ALL things trump. pic.twitter.com/tqSg31VKST — #TeamJustice (@howlowilltheygo) December 28, 2020

These people are sick – projecting their crimes on President Trump and his family and associates is fine but don’t you dare share the truth of the Bidens pushing drugs onto hookers they are using and discarding.

Big Tech and their supporters in the Democrat Party have no problem silencing dissent.



This is your future. A society run by immoral and dishonest totalitarian leftists.

