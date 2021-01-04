https://www.oann.com/ucsd-installs-covid-19-test-kit-vending-machines/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ucsd-installs-covid-19-test-kit-vending-machines

UPDATED 9:11 AM PT – Monday, January 4, 2021

Both students and employees at the University of California San Diego can now get their required coronavirus tests through vending machines. Officials confirmed 11 self-testing vending machines were placed throughout campus.

Once students and staff get a free test kit, they return the test vial to a nearby drop-off bin within three days and can expect their results back in less than 48-hours.

“The vending machine makes it so accessible, especially if you have something to do,” said UCSD student Issa Eddy. “You have five minutes to go do something, then you can come here and get it.”

UC San Diego just made weekly covid testing even easier for us! I can now pick up a test at a COVID Test Vending Machine, which are all over campus. 👏🏽👏🏽 #stopCovid #UCSD #MedTwitter #medicalschool pic.twitter.com/odiuUCwPtX — Tim Heintz (@taheintz) January 3, 2021

The university requires students to be tested at least once a week and officials hope the machines can soon replace their current set up, where students schedule an appointment and are tested by a nurse.

