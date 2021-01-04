https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-former-mueller-prosecutor-jeannie-rhee-tied-arrest-proud-boys-chairman-enrique-tarrio/

Earlier tonight Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio was arrested as he was being driven from a D.C. area airport. Tarrio was pulled over for allegedly burning a stolen Black Lives Matter banner taken from a historic Black Washington, D.C. church last month.

There were also unconfirmed reports that Tarrio was in possession of two high-capacity firearm magazines at the time of his arrest for a misdemeanor.

Reporter Jacob Engels tonight confirmed former Mueller prosecutor Jeannie Rhee is tied to the arrest of Enrique Tarrio tonight.

Jacob Engels at Major League Liberty USA reported:

MLLUSA can now confirm that the DC Police arrested Enrique Tarrio, the Chairman of the right-leaning men’s fraternal organization The Proud Boys. Tarrio, who is Afro-Cuban and the son of Cuban exiles who fled Fidel Castro’s brutal communist regime after several family members were killed, has been charged for burning a Black Lives Matter banner during free speech demonstrations that occurred in the nation’s capitol in December of 2019. Recent news reports had indicated that the DC police were investigating Tarrio for the perfectly legal free speech demonstration and were even considering elevating the charge by designating it as a hate crime. However, they have failed to properly prosecute violent domestic terrorist activity that has been allowed to run rampant in the past six months from Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Just last month during the same demonstration, Antifa and BLM stabbed four members of the Proud Boys and engaged in widespread destruction and violence across DC. Personally, this journalist has seen their depravity upfront, which has regularly included burning the American flag, but DC police and the woke media have stood by in those cases and facilitated an atmosphere where the insurrectionist actions are not only tolerated… they are actively encouraged by elected Democrats. Former Mueller prosecutor Jeannie Rhee seems to be the originator of the charges against Tarrio, according to court documents obtained by MLLUSA. Rhee, who led the witch-hunt against Trump advisor Roger Stone, was listed on court documents as the attorney representing the African American church who claims it was their BLM banner that was stolen by someone and burned by The Proud Boys last month in DC, according to documents filed with the court in early January. This is an ongoing story and will be covered further by MLLUSA.

