The Democratic Party might be on the verge of pulling off an election upset in the historically red state of Georgia based on unofficial statewide vote totals in its two Senate runoff races.

Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock holds a slight lead over of Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler with almost all precincts reporting statewide.

Loeffler, who was appointed to the Senate seat following the resignation of Sen. Johnny Isakson, faced Warnock in a runoff election to serve the remainder of Isakson’s term, which ends in January 2023.

Republican Sen. David Perdue, whose term expired on Jan. 3, has a slim lead of 1,200 votes over Democrat Jon Ossoff in a runoff contest for a regular six-year Senate term.

The final results will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate. If Republicans win one of the two seats, they will maintain control of the chamber. If they lose both seats, Democrats will have the majority with Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote assuming she takes office as vice president.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Warnock led 50.4% to 49.6% and Perdue was essentially tied with Ossoff 50% to 50% based on 98% of precincts reporting so far.

President Donald Trump endorsed both GOP candidates and held a rally in support of their campaigns on Monday evening ahead of the election. Former President Barack Obama endorsed Ossoff and Warnock. President-elect Joe Biden held a drive-in campaign event on Monday in support of the Democratic Senate candidates.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said about 4.6 million votes were cast in total in the runoff election compared to nearly 5 million in the 2020 general election. In comparison, about 2.1 million votes were cast in the 2008 runoff election in Georgia.

“It’s a very, very strong turnout,” Raffensperger said Tuesday night on CNN. “Hopefully by noon [tomorrow] we’ll have a better idea of where we are.”

Raffensperger said about 17,000 overseas military ballots still need to be counted.

