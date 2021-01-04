https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/warnock-staffer-caught-camera-police-officers-bad/

A hidden-camera recording released Monday by Project Veritas shows the campaign of Raphael Warnock is hiding the Georgia Democratic Senate candidate’s support of defunding police.

“So he avoids using defunding the police because he knows that the Republicans are gonna try to grab onto it and attack,” said Eric Bhole, a finance assistant with the Warnock campaign. “But in reality his whole platform with police reform is along the lines of the same people who are saying [defund the police]. Just not using the same rhetoric.”

His campaign staffers confirm he’s pro-abortion and pro-police reform.

“You know police officers are not all good,” explained Sasha Williams, a director of small business engagement for Warnock. “You know what I am saying? Most of them are bad, we know that.”

Williams also said black voters need to be contacted at least nine times “to remind them to go vote.”

“That’s why everybody’s inundated with text messages and phone calls,” she said.

Williams said that much of the crime in Atlanta is black on black.

“There are black people killing each other inside the city of Atlanta,” she said.

Williams said “absolutely” Warnock is on the side of defunding the police.

She also noted that in the areas that are “still rural and red,” people are “getting hostile.”

“There’s a lot of tension in those areas, they’re using intimidation,” Williams said.

She called them “all the old school tricks of the 60s and 70s.”

Project Veritas said: “It is quite shocking to hear such blatant attacks against law enforcement and others. Does Warnock really support defunding the police? If so, is he currently hiding his true intentions from the public? Georgians deserve answers about public safety policies and Warnock’s true beliefs before tomorrow’s pivotal election.”

