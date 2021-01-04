https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-warnock-staffers-admit-he-is-for-defunding-the-police

Project Veritas has released recordings where Raphael Warnock campaign staffers admitted that the candidate and his team are biased against the police.

While the candidate avoids using the term “Defund the police,” that is the goal.

BREAKING: @ReverendWarnock Staff Admit Candidate’s Bias Against Police “Police officers are not all good…Most of them are bad, WE know that.” “He avoids using defunding the police…in reality his whole platform is along the lines of the same people saying defund the police” pic.twitter.com/MwC6xhm5JW — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 4, 2021

“Police officers are not all good, you know what I’m saying? Most of them are bad, we know that,” said Sasha Williams, the director of small business engagement for the Warnock campaign.

Derrick Bhole, a financial assistant on the campaign, said “he avoids using defunding the police, because he knows that the Republicans are gonna try to grab on to it.”

Bhole stated that “in reality, his whole platform with police reform is along the lines of the same people people who are saying defund the police.”

Warnock, a reverend who preaches at Ebenezer Baptist Church has been accused of being a radical leftist by Republicans for his progressive positions on issues such as defunding the police, abortion, and Israel. He has denied that he is in favour of police defunding.

He has also gained controversy for some statements he made as a reverend, such as saying that American soldiers can’t both serve God and the military.

Warnock is seeking to replace Kelly Loeffler in one of the two Senate runoff elections taking place in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats win both races, they will swing control of the Senate back to their party, meaning that they will control both houses of Congress and the White House, under Joe Biden.



