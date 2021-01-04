https://djhjmedia.com/kari/was-november-a-coup-or-an-election-andrew-weissman-all-over-leaked-tape-story-looks-like-a-set-up/

The November Presidential election is looking more like a foreign coup on President Donald J. Trump than a US Presidential election at this point. The Grand Old Party (GOP) has in large part watched silently as the Democrat party and the Media push a false narrative that Democrat Joe Biden won seamlessly in a historic and massive landslide, and there is nothing that anyone can do about voter fraud.

In a strange twist of fate, Andrew Weissmann, who was one of the disgraced lead prosecutors on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia Gate team, may have exposed that he was a part of another hoax to smear Trump.

Sunday was the shocking battle between the Trump White House and Trump legal team and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffenspreger and his personal legal advisors. An edited clip of a conversation between GA and the White House leaked to the Washington Post somehow and was pushed out by the Anti-Trump media, and within a few hours, reports starting to come out about the consequences of the call.

The part of the conversation that was clipped out of the footage for the Washington Post article began immediately after Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows says, that the purpose of the call “is for confidential settlement discussion of pending litigation.”

Remember that part.

Within a few hours, the Georgia GOP Chairman reported on Twitter an unverified claim that many people have reporters and reported on, but which has yet to validate. Attempts to reach Shafer have been unsuccessful.

“President @realDonaldTrump has filed two lawsuits – federal and state – against @GaSecofState,” Shafer tweeted. “The telephone conference call @GaSecofState secretly recorded was a ‘confidential settlement discussion’ of that litigation, which is still pending.”

In the afternoon, Shafer called the recording “mind-boggling” and suggested that Raffensperger and his lawyers, on purpose, did it to frame Trump.

The audio published by @TheWashingtonPost is heavily edited and omits the stipulation that all discussions were for the purpose of settling litigation and confidential under federal and state law. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) January 3, 2021

11Alive reported on Shafer tweets and said:

“A recorded one-hour discussion between President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will now be heading to the courts, according to Georgia’s Republican Party chairman.

Hours after the Washington Post broke the story of a call where Trump is heard pressuring the state election head to “recalculate” the votes, Republican Party chair David Shafer said the president plans to use.” Then a few hours later, One American News Network (OANN) reported, “the White House was planning to refer Brad Raffensperger WaPo leak to Secret Service for investigation under national security grounds of the Espionage Act.” WHY IS ANDREW WEISSMAN CHIMING IN? None other than Andrew Weissman, the man at the center of the Russian Collusion Hoax against Trump chimed in, in response to Posobeics News and posted, “One little problem: even if it’s true, it’s not a leak of anything classified or a grand jury or for that matter even within the federal executive branch,” leaving Americans wondering why our federal government can’t hire anyone who understands the law any better than Andrew Weissman. The report from Posobic can also not be collaborated by anyone else at this time. Some people point out that the FBI would be the body to investigate the Espionage Act Infractions, so there is debate among them.

One little problem: even if it’s true, it’s not a leak of anything classified or grand jury or for that matter even within the federal executive branch. — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) January 4, 2021

Here is Weissmann again: A normal Department of Justice would immediately look into uncovering the content of all such calls (Trump refers to efforts in other states) by WH and allies (like Graham), and all efforts by WH to get DOJ (Barr et al) to undertake such efforts.

Will new DOJ do so? — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) January 4, 2021 And Again: One little problem: even if it’s true, it’s not a leak of anything classified or grand jury or for that matter even within the federal executive branch. https://t.co/fg3hAURBmd — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) January 4, 2021 And more hatred toward Trump: Then add in the proof of his motive and his pattern of similar activity. — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) January 4, 2021 And there it is.. there is the setup.. the “Nixon Tapes”: Trump on the full tape is an amalgam of a criminal mob boss and Captain Queeg of The Caine Mutiny. He uses the abuse of the power of the presidency, lies, and threats of criminal liability to coerce state officials to undermine democracy. Sounds like Nixon’s tapes, only worse. — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) January 4, 2021

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

