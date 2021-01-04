https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-james-corden-pledges-to-lose-weight-i-want-to-change-the-way-that-i-live

As the media pushes the body-positivity movement while encouraging people to continue with unhealthy habits and lifestyles, comedian and late-night host James Corden has vowed to lose weight and will be partnering with Weight Watchers, now known as “WW.”

In a Weight Watchers press release, the “Prom” star said that he is “fed up with being unhealthy” and vowed to be better for the sake of his children.

“I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family,” said Corden. “I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it’s the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I’m going to take this year and work towards getting healthy. If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority. I called WW because I absolutely believe that they have the tools in place to help me make this change.”

In a video announcing his partnership, Corden echoed the feelings that many Americans have probably felt at one time or another in their pursuit of health, Corden admitted that he has so many times made promises to himself that he failed to keep.

“I’ve realized that every year for the past decade, probably even 15 years, on January 1st, I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that this is it, this is the year I’m going on a diet. I’m going to lose a load of weight. I’m fed up with the way I look. I’m fed up with being unhealthy and this is it, this is the year I’m doing it,” he asserted in an emotional video. “And because of that, I’ve over Christmas eaten everything that’s in the fridge because in my head, in January, I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success and as you can see, well, it hasn’t.”

“And it started to get me down in a way, that I’ve just sort of never really been able to stick to anything like that, and I think I’ve just probably spent a long time just accepting that this is my body and that’s it,” he added. “But I really am sick and tired, really, of just doing the same thing every year.”

James Corden has been open and upfront about his issue with weight-loss before. In 2019, when HBO host Bill Maher called to resurrect fat-shaming as a form of tough-love, Corden said that such shaming only makes the situation worse.

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we’re not,” Corden said. “We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us, and I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I’ve had good days and bad months.”

“Fat-shaming is just bullying,” he added. “And bullying only makes the problem worse.”

Corden later noted that the American obesity epidemic is a complex issue, stemming from poverty and even genetics.

“Now Billy is right about one thing. This really is a health problem,” Corden said. “It’s an issue that needs to be discussed clearly and honestly. It’s an epidemic, and when you look at the numbers it’s terrifying. There are numerous reasons why people live their lives at an unhealthy weight. Junk food. Portion control. A lack of exercise. These are all major contributing factors. But poverty is also an issue.”

