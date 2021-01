http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WYZ43njFGkY/

President Donald Trump will campaign Monday in the state of Georgia for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who face a runoff election on Tuesday.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST and will take place at an airport in Dalton, Georgia.

This is the president’s second time in Georgia for a rally in the state for Perdue and Loeffler.

