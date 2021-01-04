https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/01/04/president-trump-georgia-rally-to-support-special-election-loeffler-and-perdue-900pm-et-livestream/

Tonight President Trump travels to Dalton, GA, to support the special election tomorrow for two senate seats. Our president is rallying to support an undeserving Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler ahead of the January 5 runoff election.

Republican control of the senate is at stake, and Donald Trump is campaigning, yet again, to hold-back the extremist elements of the left-wing communists. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 9:00pm, with rally speakers beginning at 7pm ET.

