78-year-old Joe Biden on Monday yelled at a parking lot of honking cars in Atlanta as he campaigned for Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the twin senate runoff election.

Biden trashed the Trump Administration’s efforts to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine and said, “This administration has gotten off to a Godawful start.” Adds of Trump: “I don’t know why he still wants the job he doesn’t want to do the work.”

Biden trolled Trump and said he had won the state of Georgia “three times” after the crooked recounts.

Joe Biden told Georgians they can “change America” by voting for Ossoff and Warnock.

“I’m asking you to give everything you’ve got one more day. In that one more day, this is not hyperbole, you could change America”

Frightening.

President-elect Joe Biden: “Let’s hear it for Stacey Abrams — nobody, nobody in America has done more for the right to vote than Stacey.” pic.twitter.com/eHbNHd5yiU — The Hill (@thehill) January 4, 2021

Just look at that crowd!

“Georgia, the whole nation is looking to you to lead us forward … the power is literally in your hands,” Biden says in Atlanta. “One state can chart the course not just for the next four years” but the next generation. pic.twitter.com/dshECPdEmi — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 4, 2021

